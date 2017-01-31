The Best Part of Waking Up?: Chris Yo...

The Best Part of Waking Up?: Chris Young Coaches a Coffee Contest

The "Sober Saturday Night" singer is the face of a new contest for Folgers. From now through February 20, aspiring artists can submit their versions of the iconic "the best part of wakin' up" jingle at Folgers.com .

