The 20 Top-Selling Country Acts of All Time: Who's Bringing Home the Bacon . . . And Frying It Too?
Which country artists and bands are bringing home the bacon and frying it too? Not surprisingly, Garth Brooks, who is the best-selling solo artist in the history of recorded music. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year tops our list of the 20 best-selling acts in country music history as reported by the Recording Industry Association of America .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Fri
|duke
|3
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Thu
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Jan 3
|james wiliams
|4
|Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machi...
|Jan 3
|Gamaw
|1
|Tennessee wildfire benefit just latest philanth...
|Jan 3
|mariemonroecounty
|2
|Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15)
|Dec 31
|Confederate officer
|43
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC