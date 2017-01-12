The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time

US President Barack Obama dances with his wife and First Lady Michelle Obama as Beyonce sings "At Last" during the first Inaugural Ball on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. The list of performers set for President-elect Donald Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration - including country performer Toby Keith and rock band 3 Doors Down - has left some people nostalgic for past celebrations that featured the entertainment world's brightest stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.