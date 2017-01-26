Texans embrace education freedom 5 mi...

Texans embrace education freedom 5 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Texas is the land of opportunity. We think big in Texas, are proud of our state and aren't hesitant to brag about it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on 3 hr Barf Brooks Count... 5
News "The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV Fri Indonesian guy 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) Jan 19 USS LIBERTY 2
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,362,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC