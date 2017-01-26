Stars line up to pay tribute to Graham Norton as he scoops special NTAs prize

Stars from Hollywood, British television and the music world paid tribute to Graham Norton as he picked up the National Television Awards special recognition prize for his years of service to broadcasting. The likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Judi Dench, Mel Giedroyc, Will Smith, Dolly Parton and Ed Sheeran were among those praising Graham in a pre-recorded segment ahead of his receiving the award.

