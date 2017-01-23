Spotted in the country capital |VIDEO
IN a quiet corner of one of Tamworth's most busy entertainment venues, two of the industry's biggest names were hard at work. Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole were discreetly filming a new music video on Monday morning following the announcement of their new album The Great Country Songbook, Volume II .
