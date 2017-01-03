South Ogden councilman votes against gay singer's booking

A South Ogden city councilman has voted against an agreement to have an openly gay country musician perform, saying he didn't want the performer to make a political speech. The Standard-Examiner reports that councilman Adam Hensley on Tuesday voted against an agreement between the city and Winterset Concert Events which will bring country performer Ty Herndon to the annual South Ogden Days event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.