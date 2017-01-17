Soul singer Sam Moore confirmed to perform at Trump's inauguration concert
Sam Moore of the soul duo Sam and Dave has been added to the list of performers for President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural events. Sam told The Associated Press on Tuesday that he felt that the criticism levelled at singer Jennifer Holliday, which led to her to back out of the event, was unfair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Mon
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC