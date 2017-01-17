Shania Twain & Meghan Trainor: Making Their Marks on Both Country and Pop
Later this year, Shania Twain is set to deliver her first new album since 2002's Up! . When considering the talent that's come along during her hiatus, it's interesting to note that the Canadian superstar focuses on a Grammy winner who has a foot in both country and pop, just as she does.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC