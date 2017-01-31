Sarah McLachlan to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at Junos
The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences says the "Building a Mystery" songstress will be this year's inductee into the space celebrating some of the country's most influential musicians. She'll also be honoured with a tribute during the Juno Awards, which take place at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on April 2. "I've been working almost 30 years - which I can barely say without cringing it's just so shocking - and loving every minute of it."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
