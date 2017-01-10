Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby Reunite for Select Tour Dates
Country and bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs has announced that he will be teaming up with old pal Bruce Hornsby for a six-city tour. The legendary artists will collaborate with Ricky's band, Kentucky Thunder, on original tunes and traditional bluegrass classics.
