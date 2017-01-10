Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby Reunit...

Ricky Skaggs and Bruce Hornsby Reunite for Select Tour Dates

Country and bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs has announced that he will be teaming up with old pal Bruce Hornsby for a six-city tour. The legendary artists will collaborate with Ricky's band, Kentucky Thunder, on original tunes and traditional bluegrass classics.

