Record Number of Holster Sales at SHO...

Record Number of Holster Sales at SHOT Show for Comp-Tac Gear

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

HOUSTON, Texas - - Comp-Tac Victory Gear, a leading provider of concealed carry holsters, competition shooting gear and OEM Kydex manufacturing, set a new record number of sales at the 2017 SHOT Show this past January 17th - 20th. At the 2017 show, Comp-Tac sold the highest amount it has ever sold at any trade show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) 17 hr Billyjoejimbob 58
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) Jan 19 USS LIBERTY 2
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 16 mythoughts 3
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
News Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06) Jan 10 Debra 42
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,083 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC