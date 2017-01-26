Record Number of Holster Sales at SHOT Show for Comp-Tac Gear
HOUSTON, Texas - - Comp-Tac Victory Gear, a leading provider of concealed carry holsters, competition shooting gear and OEM Kydex manufacturing, set a new record number of sales at the 2017 SHOT Show this past January 17th - 20th. At the 2017 show, Comp-Tac sold the highest amount it has ever sold at any trade show.
