Real or Staged? Therea s a Snake in Brett Eldredgea s Bathroom

Why is there a snake in Brett Eldredge 's toilet? That's the question, courtesy of a disturbing new video the "Wanna Be That Song" hitmaker posted on social media. "I was going to take a leak to start the day, you know, that's how you start the day and then I walked in here, and what do we have but a beautiful new year's snake?" Brett says nervously, as the camera pans to reveal a serpent sticking its head out of the toilet bowl.

