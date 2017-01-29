Randy Travis Surprises Scotty McCreer...

Randy Travis Surprises Scotty McCreery Before His First Concert of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WKHX-FM Atlanta

Scotty McCreery had an unforgettable surprise on Friday night before his first concert of the year at the iconic Billy Bob's Texas in Ft. Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Sun Barf Brooks Count... 5
News "The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV Jan 27 Indonesian guy 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) Jan 19 USS LIBERTY 2
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC