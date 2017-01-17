Rachael shows bullies what she's made of
Growing up in western Sydney, this year's Toyota Star Maker winner, Rachael Fahim, first heard country music thanks to her parents' music collection. She now follows in the footsteps of Amber Lawrence and a previous Star Maker winner Travis Collins, who come from the big smoke to make their mark on country music.
