People run from movie theater in Tucson, police find nothing
TUCSON, AZ - Police responded to multiple reports and rumors Friday night regarding the movie theater at El Con Mall, according to Tucson Police Department. Sgt. Pete Dugan with the department said various situations were reported, including a bomb threat, an active shooter, a domestic violence incident and a shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV
|Fri
|Indonesian guy
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC