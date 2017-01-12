Paul Chabot is moving to a America,a and ita s not California
In this May 2016 file photo, Paul Chabot speaks to voters during a meet and greet at a private residence in Rancho Cucamonga. Rancho Cucamonga Republican Paul Chabot, who ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2014 and 2016, is moving to the Lone Star State – but not before dispensing some harsh words for California progressives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Sat
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC