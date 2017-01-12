On the Charts: 'La La Land' Surges Af...

On the Charts: 'La La Land' Surges After Golden Globe Wins

'La La Land' capitalized on its victorious trip to the Golden Globe Awards by landing its soundtrack at Number Two on the Billboard 200. Inside the story of how director Damien Chazelle and two movie stars attempted to modernize the genre - and made the movie of the year The La La Land soundtrack, which earned Best Original Song honors for "City of Stars" at the award show, jumped from Number 15 in its pre-Golden Globe week to second place on the strength of 42,000 copies, the majority of which were traditional album sales, For the third consecutive week, the Weeknd's Starboy topped the Billboard 200, securing another 63,000 total copies.

