Old Dominion Offers a Preview of Whata s Next on the Road with Miranda Lambert
If you'd like a little preview of Old Dominion 's sophomore record, you'll want to be sure to check out the band on Miranda Lambert 's new Highway Vagabond Tour, which kicks off Thursday night. Even as far back as their 2016 gig with Kenny Chesney , Trevor Rosen says the guys have been road-testing tunes for album number two.
