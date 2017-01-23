Nor'easter batters Northeast with winds, flooding
A nor'easter whipped the Northeast on Tuesday morning with heavy winds and rain, causing street flooding in coastal areas and slowing morning commutes throughout the region. The storm was created by the weather system that spawned deadly tornadoes in the Southeast over the weekend and then moved north.
