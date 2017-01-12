new Willie Nelson wants Loretta Lynn to try pot again
Willie Nelson wants his friend Loretta Lynn, who recently revealed that she tried marijuana for the first time at the age of 84 for her glaucoma but didn't like it, to give pot a second chance. "She's got a lot of guts," Nelson said during a recent interview with The Associated Press in Nashville, Tennessee.
