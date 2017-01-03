New recordings: Sheer Mag, Dale & Ray, Gucci Maine

Praise be, has a full-length LP at long last arrived from the riff-rocking quintet fronted by powerhouse vocalist Christina Halladay that's one of Philadelphia's most deservedly ascendant bands? Well, not exactly. "Sheer Mag" is a 12-song 180-gram vinyl release that compiles the formidable fivesome's three EPs, previously available only as seven-inch records or streaming on the group's Bandcamp site.

