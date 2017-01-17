Nation-Now 1 hour ago 9:23 a.m.Tim Rushlow says he'll perform for Trump's first dance
Event co-hosts Rascal Flatts member Jay DeMarcus and former NFL player Kevin Carter pose with singer songwriter Tim Rushlow Nashville, Tennessee. Tim Rushlow & His Big Band will provide the music for Donald and Melania Trump's first dance as president and first lady on Friday, Rushlow confirms to USA TODAY.
