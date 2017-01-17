Natalie Hemby joins front ranks of country songwriters with a Puxicoa debut

In recent years, the songwriters behind big-time country hitmakers such as Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and others have begun to get their due. Natalie Hemby has written for all of the above, including co-writing eight songs on Lambert's excellent “The Weight of These Wings” album, and now has released her first solo album, “Puxico.” Puxico, Missouri, population 881, her grandfather's hometown, inspired not only this album but also Hemby's documentary film of the same name .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.