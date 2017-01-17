Monae among performers at Women's March on Washington
This Jan. 4, 2017 file photo shows Janelle Monae at a special screening of "Hidden Figures" in West Hollywood, Calif. Monae, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo are set to perform at the Women's March on Washington this weekend.
