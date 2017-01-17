Monae among performers at Women's March on Washington
Organizers of the event announced its performance lineup Wednesday. Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon and Emily Wells are also set to perform at Saturday's march.
