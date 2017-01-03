Miranda Lambert Ready to Rehearse Highway Vagabond for Her Scholarship

Miranda Lambert doesn't officially hit the road on the Highway Vagabond Tour until January 26, but if you happen to be in the Windy City a couple days earlier, you can check out her rehearsal. The "We Should Be Friends" singer will do a special show January 24 at Joe's Bar in Chicago to raise money for her Women Creators Scholarship at Nashville's Belmont University.

