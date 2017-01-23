Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts to play Country LakeShake at Northerly Island
Miranda Lambert, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett top the lineup for the Country LakeShake festival at Northerly Island in June, organizers announced Monday. The third annual festival is scheduled for June 23-25.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC