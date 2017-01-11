Marie Osmond would perform at Donald ...

Marie Osmond would perform at Donald Trump's inauguration

14 hrs ago

The 57-year-old singer-and-actress has put herself forward as a potential performer at the ceremony which will be held on January 20 in Washington to welcome Trump to the White House. A number of high-profile artists have snubbed invitations to lend their talents to the event, including Sir Elton John, Celina Dion, Moby, Andrea Bocelli and most recently Rebecca Ferguson.

