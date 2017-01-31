Maren Morris Will Perform With Alicia Keys on the Grammy Awards

Four-time Grammy Award nominee Maren Morris will team up with 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys for a performance on the 59th Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. Maren is nominated for four Grammys this year, including the all-genre Best New Artist, Best Country Album , Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance . Maren joins Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban as the only country artists slated to perform during the show.

