Maren Morris Loves Running the Ship on Her Headlining Hero Tour
Maren Morris heads into 2017 as the most-nominated country artist at this year's Grammys, including a nod in the esteemed Best New Artist category. On top of all that, she's also looking forward to hitting the road on her very first headlining tour.
