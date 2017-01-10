Man! I Feel Like a Woman: Shania Twai...

Man! I Feel Like a Woman: Shania Twain the Subject of New Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

Read more: 102.9 The New W4 Country

Beginning on Jan. 9 and continuing through the week with one announcement per day via social media, the Country Music Hall of Fame started releasing its complete slate of exhibitions planned in 2017 with the proclamation that Jason Aldean would be the subject of an exhibit that opens on May 26 and runs through Nov. 5. Today , the CMHOF announced that Shania Twain will be honored with a yearlong exhibit from June 26, 2017, to June 17, 2018. "It's an honor to be a part of the Country Music Hall of Fame exhibitions for 2017.

