Luke Bryan Steps In to Help After Multiple Tornadoes Hit His Hometown
Details are still being worked out, but Luke Bryan is on board to headline a concert to help tornado victims in his native Albany, Georgia, according to the Albany Herald . Twisters struck the southwest part of the Peach State both on January 2 and over the past weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|3 hr
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC