Luke Bryan Sings National Anthem at Super Bowl 2017
The NFL announced on the weekend that country music superstar Luke Bryan will sing the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LI pregame show at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5. The National Anthem performance will be broadcasted live on Fox prior to kickoff. The Super Bowl is annually the most-watched television program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC