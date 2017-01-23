Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Sw...

Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell to play storm benefit concert

South Georgia music stars Luke Bryan, Phillip Phillips, and Cole Swindell have agreed to play a benefit concert to help victims affected by the storms that ravaged Southwest Georgia.

