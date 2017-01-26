Luke Bryan Gives Gwen and Blake His S...

Luke Bryan Gives Gwen and Blake His Seal of Approval

7 hrs ago

Even fans who expected to see Blake Shelton at Luke Bryan 's Crash My Playa getaway vacation last weekend in the Caribbean were likely surprised when his significant other, Gwen Stefani , joined him onstage in Riviera Maya, Mexico. But the woman who rose to fame as the lead singer of No Doubt seems to have the Luke Bryan seal of approval.

