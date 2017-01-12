Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Jason Ald...

Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean get museum exhibits

18 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this March 17, 2016 file photo, Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest in Austin, Texas. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will feature exhibits on Lynn, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Shania Twain in 2017.

