Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean get museum exhibits
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will feature exhibits on Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Loretta Lynn and Shania Twain in 2017. The museum announced Friday their slate of exhibitions for the new year, which also includes a new exhibition called American Currents, focusing on music from 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|30 min
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Thu
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC