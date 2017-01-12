Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Jason Ald...

Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain, Jason Aldean get museum exhibits

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will feature exhibits on Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Loretta Lynn and Shania Twain in 2017. The museum announced Friday their slate of exhibitions for the new year, which also includes a new exhibition called American Currents, focusing on music from 2016.

