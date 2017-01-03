Loretta Lynn planning big 85th birthday
The singer is hoping to put a bout of poor health, which overshadowed the end of last year, behind her and bounce back with Ryman Auditorium concerts in April. Loretta, who had to cancel a string of shows last year after falling at her home, made her debut at the Ryman when it was the home of the Grand Ole Opry in 1960.
