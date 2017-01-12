Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman adopts a baby girl
The 47-year-old country singer posted a picture Thursday on Instagram of Dolly Grace, who joined the family after a successful domestic adoption, according to the group's publicist. Schlapman and her husband Stephen have another daughter, Daisy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|9 hr
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Jan 3
|james wiliams
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC