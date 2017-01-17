Little Big Town Surprises Fans by Rev...

Little Big Town Surprises Fans by Revealing the Cover and Track Listing for a oeThe Breakera

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

The song list and the album cover for Little Big Town 's new album, The Breaker , has now been revealed, thanks to a surprise share from the band Wednesday on Instagram . "SO excited to share this with ya'll on February 24th!" Kimberly Schlapman said on her own page , along with the album art, which features Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook on the branch of an enormous tree, while Kimberly and Phillip Sweet stand in front.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) 4 hr USS LIBERTY 2
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Mon mythoughts 3
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
News Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06) Jan 10 Debra 42
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Jan 9 John Kenney Lying... 4
She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes... Jan 8 Bruce 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,848 • Total comments across all topics: 278,061,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC