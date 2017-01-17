Little Big Town Surprises Fans by Revealing the Cover and Track Listing for a oeThe Breakera
The song list and the album cover for Little Big Town 's new album, The Breaker , has now been revealed, thanks to a surprise share from the band Wednesday on Instagram . "SO excited to share this with ya'll on February 24th!" Kimberly Schlapman said on her own page , along with the album art, which features Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook on the branch of an enormous tree, while Kimberly and Phillip Sweet stand in front.
