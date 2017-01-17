Little Big Town Surprises Fans by Revealing the Cover and Track Listing for a oeThe Breakera

The song list and the album cover for Little Big Town 's new album, The Breaker , has now been revealed, thanks to a surprise share from the band Wednesday on Instagram . "SO excited to share this with ya'll on February 24th!" Kimberly Schlapman said on her own page , along with the album art, which features Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook on the branch of an enormous tree, while Kimberly and Phillip Sweet stand in front.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.