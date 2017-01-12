Lee Greenwood to perform at concert f...

Lee Greenwood to perform at concert for Donald Trump's inauguration

16 hrs ago

President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee has landed another performer. Country musician Lee Greenwood, best known for his song "God Bless the USA," has signed on to play the "Make America Great Again!" welcome celebration on January 19, one day before Trump is sworn in to office, sources with knowledge of the situation told CNNMoney.

