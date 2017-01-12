Lady Gaga May Announce Tour Right After Super Bowl Halftime; Spotted...
Over the weekend, Gaga retweeted a posting from a Gaga fan site that read, "Lady Gaga's tour is already booked and to be [announced] after the #PepsiHalftime Get your coins ready!" Assuming she would not have posted this if it's inaccurate, it looks like we'll get the details of Gaga's Joanne tour after she takes the stage next month at the Super Bowl. In other Gaga news, Billboard reports that eight years ago this week, Gaga scored her first #1 hit, "Just Dance," featuring Colby O'Donis .
