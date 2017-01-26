Lady Antebellum star Hillary Scott la...

Lady Antebellum star Hillary Scott launching fashion line

The "Need You Now" singer, 30, will launch her own bohemian clothing range, called LaBellum, in April as part of HSN's month-long promotion of artists and designers from Nashville, Tennessee. Products including clothing, accessories, jewelry, electronics and culinary items highlighting the delights of the home of country music will go on sale throughout the month.

