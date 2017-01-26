Lady Antebellum star Hillary Scott launching fashion line
The "Need You Now" singer, 30, will launch her own bohemian clothing range, called LaBellum, in April as part of HSN's month-long promotion of artists and designers from Nashville, Tennessee. Products including clothing, accessories, jewelry, electronics and culinary items highlighting the delights of the home of country music will go on sale throughout the month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDXY-FM Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV
|6 hr
|Indonesian guy
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC