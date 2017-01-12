Kris Kristofferson to perform on Glas...

Kris Kristofferson to perform on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

The 80-year-old entertainer's tour listings include Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage on June 23 among his other tour dates across Europe and the United States this year. However, a spokesman for the festival said the next official line-up announcement will be in the spring, and would not confirm Kristofferson is performing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on 2 hr mythoughts 3
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
News Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06) Jan 10 Debra 42
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Jan 9 John Kenney Lying... 4
She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes... Jan 8 Bruce 1
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,645 • Total comments across all topics: 277,975,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC