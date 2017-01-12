Kenny Rogers, Kris Kristofferson to be honored with Texas Medal of Arts
KENNY ROGERS: The awards will be handed out on Feb. 21 and 22 during a two-day event at the University of Texas in Austin. Rogers will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Kristofferson will be feted with the Multimedia Award for his work in music and Hollywood.
