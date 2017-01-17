Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood Set to Sing at the Grammys
Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood are the first country artists set to perform at the Grammys next month on CBS. Both Keith and Carrie are nominees, competing against each other for Best Country Solo Performance for "Church Bells" and "Blue Ain't Your Color."
