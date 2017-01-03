Kane Brown turned Facebook likes into a country music career
Nashville, Tenn. a As a kid, Kane Brown and his mother used to sing together as pretend "American Idol" contestants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|3 hr
|silly rabbit
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|12 hr
|duke
|3
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Thu
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Jan 3
|james wiliams
|4
|Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machi...
|Jan 3
|Gamaw
|1
|Tennessee wildfire benefit just latest philanth...
|Jan 3
|mariemonroecounty
|2
|Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15)
|Dec 31
|Confederate officer
|43
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC