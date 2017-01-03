John Legend, Metallica, Blake Shelton buckle up for a Carpool Karaokea spin-off
John Legend is one of the celebrity hosts announced for the "Carpool Karaoke" spin-off, while Ariana Grande and Will Smith are among the stars in cars. The segment has been a huge hit on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," often going viral thanks to famous faces like Adele, One Direction and Mariah Carey belting out their hits while James drives them around Los Angeles.
