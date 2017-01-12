Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out of Trumpa...

Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out of Trumpa s Inauguration After Backlash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

The singer was set to perform on January 19 alongside Toby Keith and the band 3 Doors Down at the "Make America Great! Again Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday. The event, scheduled for one day before Trump is to be sworn in as president, will be proceeded by another event, "Voices of the People," which will feature King's Academy Honor Choir, Celtic United Pipes and Drums, Webelos Troop 177, Northern Middle School Honors Choir, American Tap Company, among many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time 6 hr Rider1043 2
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
News Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06) Jan 10 Debra 42
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' Jan 9 John Kenney Lying... 4
She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes... Jan 8 Bruce 1
News Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this... Jan 6 silly rabbit 1
News How Marie Osmond found strength through song Jan 5 james wiliams 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,975 • Total comments across all topics: 277,934,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC