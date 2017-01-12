Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out of Trumpa s Inauguration After Backlash
The singer was set to perform on January 19 alongside Toby Keith and the band 3 Doors Down at the "Make America Great! Again Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday. The event, scheduled for one day before Trump is to be sworn in as president, will be proceeded by another event, "Voices of the People," which will feature King's Academy Honor Choir, Celtic United Pipes and Drums, Webelos Troop 177, Northern Middle School Honors Choir, American Tap Company, among many others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|6 hr
|Rider1043
|2
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC