Jennifer Holliday Pulls Out of Trumpa s Inauguration After Backlash

The singer was set to perform on January 19 alongside Toby Keith and the band 3 Doors Down at the "Make America Great! Again Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday. The event, scheduled for one day before Trump is to be sworn in as president, will be proceeded by another event, "Voices of the People," which will feature King's Academy Honor Choir, Celtic United Pipes and Drums, Webelos Troop 177, Northern Middle School Honors Choir, American Tap Company, among many others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.